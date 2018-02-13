ABC13 & YOU

Houston Millennials host AIM Leadership Conference

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston Millennials hosted their first AIM Leadership Conference, bringing together local leaders to share strategies and challenges to success at Houston Community College Central Campus.

The event also hosted a conversation with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston business icon Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale.

AIM stands for ambition, influence, and motivation.

The nonprofit group helps millennial professionals network with other young movers and shakers in private, public and non-profit industries.
