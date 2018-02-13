ABC13 & YOU

Thousands in attendance of the Houston Hispanic Forum Career and Education Day

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The 32nd annual Houston Hispanic Forum Career and Education Day brought thousands of Houston area students to the GRB Convention Center.

The free event empowers young Latino students and families while propelling them to achieve greater success.

It's also a great opportunity to meet local employers and college recruiters firsthand.

Over 100 college, universities, trade school and government agencies and nonprofits were on hand to talk about courses of study to be successful.

There were also workshops for students and educators to learn about the latest tools and techniques to become college ready.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationhispaniccollegecareersABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Meet the 10-year-old author who just wrote his first book
Council member Larry Green remembered by mini-mural art program
5th annual Celebr8tion of Beer at 8th Wonder Brewery
A entrepreneur wants to help working women find mentors
Climb Texas tallest building to help end childhood cancer
More ABC13 & You
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos