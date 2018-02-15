Craving Chinese? Check Out These 3 New Houston Spots

Shan Hu Chinese Restaurant
1302 Blalock Rd., Memorial
Jajangmyun. | Photo: Celine L./Yelp
This outpost of Shan Hu Chinese Restaurant is inside the H-Mart food court in Memorial. The original restaurant, a Houston institution located near Hobby Airport, specializes in Korean-style Chinese food.
At the H-Mart location, look for restaurant favorites like the zhajiangmian (also known as jajangmyun in Korean), minced pork noodles with soybean paste and cucumbers.
While a menu for this location isn't available, take a look at the original restaurant's menu to get an idea for what to expect.
Shan Hu Chinese Restaurant currently holds four stars out of one reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Douglas S., who reviewed Shan Hu Chinese Restaurant on January 31st, wrote: "I have heard their reputation for many years, but had no chance to visit the premise near Hobby airport. I recently learned, luckily, they opened another one in the H-mart. The menu includes Koreanized Chinese cuisine which is perfectly authentic."
Shan Hu Chinese Restaurant is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-9:30pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-9pm.
T & T Seafood
7013 N. Shepherd Dr., Acres Home
Shrimp fried rice. | Photo: T&T Seafood/Yelp
With a motto of "You buy we fry," T & T Seafood offers fresh seafood for customers, who can then have their purchases cooked on premises.
While offerings like fish and chips are available, the spot specializes in Chinese fare, including the popular shrimp fried rice.
T & T Seafood currently holds five stars out of one reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jaq C., who reviewed T & T Seafood on December 8th, wrote: "The sauteed shrimp fried rice is to die for!! You definitely can smell and taste the love that they put into the food!"
T & T Seafood is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-10pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
75 BBQ and Hot Pot Buffet
8880 Bellaire Blvd., Sharpstown
Photo: Phoebe N./Yelp
As its name indicates, 75 BBQ and Hot Pot Buffet offers both Korean barbecue and hot pot, buffet-style.
Customers can select their own proteins, ranging from fatty beef and lamb to seafood and meatballs. There's also a wide variety of vegetables like Napa cabbage, enoki mushroom and tong ho (chrysanthemum leaves).
Finally, customers can also create their own sauces from a sauce bar.
75 BBQ and Hot Pot Buffet currently holds 3.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper John D., who was one of the first users to visit 75 BBQ and Hot Pot Buffet on February 4th, wrote: "I thoroughly enjoyed the vast array of meats, especially the pork and the beef. Even the lamb was a hit. And don't worry. It didn't make me smell. I made unabashed use of the grill and the hot pot, the former being the huge reason I made the 40-mile trip to this eatery."
And Rosedel B. wrote: "The servers are pretty helpful and nice. The marinated meats for grilling tasted good, but their broth is what made the whole experience savory."
75 BBQ and Hot Pot Buffet is open weekdays from 4pm-10pm, Saturday from noon-10:30pm, and Sunday from noon-10pm.