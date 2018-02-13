SOCIETY

Valentine's Day on the cheap: Creative date ideas with your sweetheart

Free date ideas for Valentine's Day (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Valentine's Day on the cheap. It's the thought that counts, right?

Why should you spend hundreds of dollars on Valentine's Day when you can take your date out for free? You won't believe the free deals we found.

Instead of renting that expensive limousine, head over to your favorite car dealership and take your date for a test drive in your dream car.

SEE ALSO: Dining and dessert options for Valentine's Day in Houston


After leaving the dealership, you can continue dreaming about the good life and explore some local open house mansions.

There's a bonus here. Some open houses often have complimentary refreshments.

Here's another brilliant yet free idea: Challenge each other to a cook-off. You can always whip up something with only the current contents of your fridge.

Lastly, go to your local thrift store and hunt for the craziest outfit you can find. Then, have other shoppers judge who has the craziest costume.

Creative, cool or just plain crazy?
