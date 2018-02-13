Gunman in distinctive mask wanted in north Houston bank heist

HOUSTON, Texas --
The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs the public's help identifying and locating the man who robbed a north Houston bank Monday morning.

It happened at approximately 11:00 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 2799 Fulton Street.

The suspect entered the bank, approached the teller and demanded money. Authorities say he displayed a black revolver. The suspect left the location on foot without any money.

The suspect is described as a black male in his middle 20's, approximately 5'10" tall, thin build. He wore a skull mask that covered the lower half of his face. The suspect wore a blue hoodie with a white Rockets winter hat underneath and baggy gray sweatpants.


Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.
