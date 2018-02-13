7 violent carjackings in 9 days leave Harris Co. drivers on edge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3044497" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows a woman struggle with the men who killed her outside a southwest Houston gas station.

If you feel like there've been a lot of carjackings recently, you're not wrong. The city has seen a string of violent attacks on drivers and car owners recently. ABC13 counted seven in a little more than a week.Police say 30-year-old Kiesha Price was shot to death while sitting in a car at a southwest Houston gas station. Jermia Guillory, 20, and D'Marquis Boone, 24, have been charged with her murder.Dalia Gonzalez was getting her four young children and groceries out of her car when she was held at gunpoint along Dominion Park Drive off Kuykendahl. She says they went after her daughter and pointed the gun at her because she had the keys. No one was hurt. No arrests have been made.A Houston family believes crooks tried to carjack them outside a taco truck for their expensive wheel rims. The father was able to shoot one of the suspects in the hand. Police are still looking for at least three men in their early 20s.Police say a man was killed while walking to his car in northwest Harris County. Investigators say two black men then stole the victim's white Nissan. The suspects are still on the run.Investigators say three suspects put a gun to a woman's head in northwest Harris County and took her car. Investigators say this incident happened just a mile from the deadly carjacking the day before.Investigators say five men took part in the carjacking of a University of Houston student and it all began after one of the suspects asked the victim for directions. The men attacked the student, pulled her from her vehicle and drove off. The vehicle is described as a 2012 Toyota Corolla with license plate D45D285. No arrests have been made.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said three men are on the run after an Uber driver was attacked, shot and then his vehicle was stolen in the Mission Bend area. The driver's condition is not known. The vehicle is described as a 2014 black Dodge Dart.Records show there have been at least two dozen carjackings in Harris County in the past month.