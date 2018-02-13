SOCIETY

How to summon a Texan: Artist receives recognition for Texas-inspired paintings

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) --
A Beaumont artist is gaining recognition for her Texas-inspired artwork.

One of Tayler Hatcher's paintings features Selena holding a Dr. Pepper with Whataburger fries in the background.

The piece grabbed the attention of the Texas-based companies, with both of them responding to her on Twitter.



Hatcher says she grew up as a huge fan of Selena and decided to pay tribute to the late singer through the painting called "How to Summon a Texan."

"I decided to showcase our state's unofficial fast food and beverage of choice: Whataburger and Dr. Pepper," she adds.

Hatcher has several other Texas-centric pieces including paintings of Willie Nelson, a Houston Astros World Series ring, an armadillo and longhorn.

Hatcher says she received a lot of feedback from people who thought George Strait would be a good way to summon a Texan.

She now plans to paint portraits of him along with a series of artwork on Selena and Beyonce.

But if you wanted to grab the Selena painting for your own, you're out of luck - for now. The original piece is sold, but Hatcher says she'll posting information on how to purchase prints on Instagram.

