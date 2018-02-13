A correction officer who was attacked by inmates at Rikers Island in New York is recovering in the hospital from a fractured spine.Video shows one inmate throwing the first punch at 39-year-old Jean Souffrant followed by five more inmates who beat the officer unconscious while he laid on the ground.Two correction officers pull the inmates off Souffrant moments later.Officials believe one of the inmates was upset because Souffrant gave him a ticket.They also believe that inmate rounded up the others and planned the attack, which happened Saturday.Souffrant had been on the force less than two years.