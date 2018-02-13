Woman and boyfriend found dead hours and counties apart

Two people are dead in two separate counties.Around 5 p.m. Monday a family member found Karen Stewart's body inside a home in the 6700 block of Seegers Trail Drive in north Harris County.Deputies say Stewart died from unknown physical trauma.An autopsy will determine exactly what caused her death.Hours later, investigators found Stewart's boyfriend dead in Waller County.Investigators say he died from a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.His name is still not being released to the media.It's a lot for investigators to sort out. They will be looking to see what this couple's relationship was like in the days before their deaths.