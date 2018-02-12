Two men accused of killing 5-year-old boy as he played in his garage

JUSTICE FOR XAVIER: The family of a 5-year-old boy can rest easy knowing his alleged killers are behind bars. (KTRK)

MODESTO, California --
Two men are behind bars three months after police said they shot and killed a 5-year-old boy as he was playing in his garage.

Robert Davis, 21, and Ryan DeSousa, 20, are both in custody after investigators allegedly linked them to the shooting death of Xavier Smith.

Police say Davis and DeSousa were driving through a neighborhood on October 28, 2017, when they allegedly began shooting at several homes.

Authorities said drugs were the motive behind the shooting, but do not believe Xavier's home was an intended target.

Neighbor Remzi Silwo, who lives near Smith's family, told KTXL-TV that murder, especially of a child, goes against "God's law."

"The law is the law, I feel pretty good," Silwo said. "No one deserves to be killed or shot or stabbed or anything like that. For a little boy, that's very, very sad. That little boy, he passed away, he died. He's not going to grow up, see his years, his days, his family, his job, his future."

Davis is also accused in a similar shooting that killed a 21-year-old man at a park in November.

In that case, David and 21-year-old David Wilmore, Jr., allegedly gunned down Cody Lea.

Wilmore was arrested on Saturday by police.

The arrests come less than a week after police in Modesto released video of the car believed to be involved in the boy's murder.

All three suspects are now facing murder charges.
