A woman who made allegations of molestation against her teacher in the '70s says she is angry after learning he allegedly raped and assaulted several other girls after going on to teach in another state.Brooke Kildey accused officials at the Foxcroft School in Virginia of sweeping her allegations under the rug.Kildey said she was just 15 years old when teacher Andrew Cohen grabbed her arm and pulled her in his office,"Turned off the lights, closed the door, shoved me up against the back of the door. And, stuck his tongue down my throat and his hand under my skirt and, you know, up my underwear," said Kildey.When Kildey tried reporting the alleged molestation, she says her statement was taken but nobody ever discussed it again. Cohen left the school to teach at the Gordon School in Rhode Island from 1972 to 1977.Now an investigation has been opened at the school after women began coming forward with allegations against Cohen.Kildey said she has been inspired by the courage of Cohen's other alleged victims, and said she stepped forward with her story as a way to show they aren't alone.Cohen has not been charged, but denied any wrongdoing.