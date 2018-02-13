Carjacking suspects on the run after shooting driver near Mission Bend

Deputies say three men are on the run after a violent carjacking in Mission Bend.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A driver was attacked, shot and then his vehicle was stolen in the Mission Bend area.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said three men are on the run, last seen driving the driver's 2014 black Dodge Dart.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to deputies. He was reportedly conscious and breathing as he was taken to the hospital, but we do not know his condition.

Deputies were working late into the night investigating the incident in the 7800 block of Soledad.

New video shows the aftermath as deputies rushed to the scene. There was a large presence of deputies and EMS, but what neighbors found most shocking was the eerie silence.

"He wasn't screaming or anything, it was total quiet. Total silence," a neighbor told Eyewitness News. "It was really quiet, even the cop cars, it was quiet. From there, they were looking on the floor with flashlights for bullets, all around."

Deputies said the suspects took off in the Dodge Dart and haven't been seen since.

The sheriff's office said residents in the Mission Bend area should call 911 if they see the stolen vehicle.

These men should not be approached, because they are considered armed and dangerous.

