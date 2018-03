A lot of people have been asking why it's been so wet, especially on the weekend?Well, it has to do with the cold weather we've had, and something called "overrunning."That happens when warm, moist air from the Pacific or the Gulf flows over the top of cold air at the ground.That rising air produces clouds and eventually rain.It appears that Tuesday will be wet, Thursday will be dry. Then, the rain will move back in this weekend, unfortunately!