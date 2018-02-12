Carjacking caught on camera near deadly theft in NW Harris Co.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3055623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 suspects on the run after deadly carjacking in NW Harris Co.

Surveillance video captured three suspects moments after they allegedly carjacked a woman on Friday morning.In the video, you can see the suspects walking down Chestnut Forest in northwest Harris County.Investigators say they put a gun to a woman's head and took her car just before 10 a.m.Investigators also add this carjacking happened the morning after a man was killed during a carjacking on Hardwood Forest just a mile away."We don't know if the two cases are connected, but I can tell you, it looked very similar in the way they approached their victims," said Constable Alan Rosen, of Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 1.If you have any information about either of these carjackings, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers.