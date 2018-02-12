BUSINESS

Houston Mexican restaurant ordered to pay nearly $100K in unpaid overtime

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston restaurant due to pay nearly $100K in unpaid overtime (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Twenty-four employees at Don Carlos Mexican Restaurants throughout Houston will be getting nearly $100,000 in back pay and damages for overtime violations.

The U.S. Department of Labor said the parent company DC Broadway Inc. failed to combine the total hours of workers who worked at more than one of the eatery's location in the same week. There are three locations of Don Carlos restaurants.

Some employees worked more than 40 hours and were owed overtime.

DC Broadway was ordered to pay $97,080 in back wages and an equal amount in damages.

You can get more information on the Don Carlos ruling here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessemploymentback payrestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
More Business
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video