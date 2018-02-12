HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Twenty-four employees at Don Carlos Mexican Restaurants throughout Houston will be getting nearly $100,000 in back pay and damages for overtime violations.
The U.S. Department of Labor said the parent company DC Broadway Inc. failed to combine the total hours of workers who worked at more than one of the eatery's location in the same week. There are three locations of Don Carlos restaurants.
Some employees worked more than 40 hours and were owed overtime.
DC Broadway was ordered to pay $97,080 in back wages and an equal amount in damages.
