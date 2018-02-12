CARJACKING

Five men allegedly attack and carjack UH student

UH student asked directions before carjacking near church (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say five men took part in the carjacking of a University of Houston student and it all began after one of the suspects asked the victim for directions.

According to UH police, the incident was in the parking lot of the Mormon Church off campus at 5008 Calhoun around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Police said a woman was driving in the parking lot when she was approached by a man for directions. At that moment, another suspect reached into the car, punched her, and pulled her out of her seat.

In total, five people got into the car and took off.

The suspects also got away with the victim's phone, wallet, and laptop, which were in the car when it was taken.

The vehicle taken is a black 2012 Toyota Corolla with license plate D45D285. It has a Puerto Rico flag on the rear window. UH police said the car sped away south on Martin Luther King towards Old Spanish Trail.

The victim sustained minor injuries.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
