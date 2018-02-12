Carjackers pointed gun at 6-year-old girl's head, mom says

It was Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.Dalia Gonzalez had just returned home with their four kids, groceries in hand. They live at an apartment along Dominion Park Drive just off Kuykendahl.She gave her oldest daughter the keys to unlock the apartment door, while she got the little ones out of the car."I was getting the groceries. I had dropped a few and then all of a sudden, I just feel someone touch my back," Gonzalez recalled.It was a man with a gun. The next thing she knew, she said, she was in a headlock and a gun was pointed at her head.She said she told the suspects, "I'll give you the keys. You can take whatever. Just let me get my kids out of the car,"But again, Dalia had given her keys to her oldest daughter so she didn't even have the keys on her.Once the suspects figured out her daughter had them, Gonzalez said they went after her."(They) went up to my daughter and pretty much pointed the gun at her head and told her, 'Give me the keys or I'm going to shoot you,'" Gonzalez shared in terrifying detail.Gonzalez's six-year-old daughter handed over the keys, while she got her other two kids out of the car."She was crying. She was hysterical. She told me, she can't believe, 'Mom, this guy just told me he was going to shoot me.'"They were all unscathed. The suspects have not been arrested. Gonzalez is just grateful her family is okay."She did the right thing. She did what she had to do to save my children," said Will Gonzalez, Dalia Gonzalez's husband.