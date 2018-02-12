Slight headache

Vomiting

Nausea

Fatigue

Blurred visioin

Flu-like symptoms that disappear when the person breathes fresh air

Drowsiness

Confusion

Severe headache

Rapid heart rate

Convulsions

Unconsciousness

Cardiac/respiratory arrest

Death

Open windows to ventilate the area. Shut off your furnace and other fuel-burning appliances. If you're experiencing physical symptoms, get everyone, including pets, out of your building. If you have an attached garage, open the largest garage door. If you suspect problems with your appliances, call your gas appliance dealer or CenterPoint Energy's Customer Service. If CO is discovered, don't return to your building until the source is found and the problem corrected. Get to fresh air and call 911.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is dangerous and potentially poisonous if inhaled. Here are some tips provided by CenterPoint Energy to protect everyone in your building from potentially deadly CO poisoning.Treatment for CO exposure is fresh air or oxygen. Severe exposure requires medical attention.If you suspect CO is present in your building: