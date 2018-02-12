PETS & ANIMALS

Mouse attempts to catch ride on car of sheriff's deputy

EMBED </>More Videos

An adorable mouse is now safe after being spotted on the windshield of an Alameda County deputy's parked car. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. --
Say cheese! In California, Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Dennington snapped a photo of an adorable mouse hanging out on the windshield of his parked car.

The furry little guy actually looks like he's bracing for the upcoming ride.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalspolicecute animalscaught on camerau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video