Pair these chocolates and wines together on Valentine's Day

Best chocolate and wine pairings for Valentine's Day (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with your lover or gal pals, sweets and spirits are sure to make your evening extra special.

CountryLiving.com is sharing its best wine and chocolate pairings for us to try.

First, pair dark chocolate with a dark, full-bodied red Syrah. Its dark fruit flavors and spicy after-taste complements dark chocolate perfectly.
Next, if you're a rosé wine lover, pair this sweeter pink wine with a white chocolate. The creaminess of the white chocolate allows the wine's floral and citrusy notes to pop.

And if you're a fan of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, we didn't forget about you! If your dessert includes chocolate and peanut butter together, pair this with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon. It'll really bring out the black cherry, oak and spice notes of your vino.

