HEALTH & FITNESS

Drug maker claims new pill can wipe out flu virus in one day

EMBED </>More Videos

A Japanese drug maker says it has developed a pill that can kill the virus in one day. (KTRK)

As Americans suffer through the worst flu outbreak in almost a decade, a Japanese drug maker says it has developed a pill that can kill the virus in one day.

The company says in a trial with both Japanese and American patients the drug wiped out the flu virus in just 24 hours.

The FDA will have to now evaluate the claims.

Even if all goes well, the drug still won't be available in the US until next year, at the earliest.
