FLU PREVENTION

The Sneeve -- or sneeze sleeve -- aims to curb flu spread

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on a new preventative measure some schools are taking to keep students healthy

By
PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island --
Some local students are trying a new technique to stop the flu epidemic before it spreads, literally wearing their protection on their sleeves.

It's called a Sneeve, and it's helping kids arm themselves to fight back.

We saw it in action as students squeezed out a sneezing lesson at a pre-K class at the Port Washington Children's Center.

And this time of year, from the playground to the actual ground to your sleeve, the flu is the biggest concern. And so Stan Bratskeir had an a-ha moment. It was actually a few years ago, as he watched his grandson repeatedly sneeze into his elbow.

"But it's sort of gross," Bratskeir said. "So I said, Chase, you know what you need? You need a Sneeve."

It sounds like a Dr. Seuss word, but it is now a reality. And the full-day nursery school has been testing the Sneeve since November. Kids with a cold either put it on at school or at home, and the stretchy, disposable fabric is treated with a safe anti-microbial.

The creator makes no promise that this is a cure-all, and that's why he's been doing studies to collect data.

The school continues to emphasize all prevention methods, especially frequent hand washing. On Friday, four of the 18 students in the class were absent, but the school director said that's an improvement over last year and that attendance is critical to their working parents.

Splendora ISD uses germ-killing spray daily to fight flu
EMBED More News Videos

Area school districts using new tools to disinfect buses and classrooms

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu preventionchildren's healthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU PREVENTION
Are you needle-phobic? FluMist coming back next flu season
Flu blamed for 84 child deaths this season, CDC says
Splendora ISD uses germ-killing spray daily to fight flu
What to eat and drink when you have the flu
More flu prevention
HEALTH & FITNESS
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video