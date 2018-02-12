Toddler in critical condition after being run over by uncle

A child, four months shy of his second birthday, is fighting for his life at Community Regional Medical Center.Just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning, Porterville police were called to Sierra View Medical Center where that baby's parents brought him in after being struck by a car."Everything appears it's accidental. That portion is still under investigation just because we don't know exactly how the child wound up by the vehicle," Lt. Josh Maniss of the Fresno Police Department said.According to the major accident investigation team's initial findings, the child was in the driveway of his home on the 300 block of North Salisbury Street in Porterville, when he was accidentally run over by his uncle.Police have identified Gildardo Vasquez-Martinez as the driver and add the 32-year-old is being cooperative with the ongoing investigation.Per protocol, police are running a toxicology test that Martinez voluntarily submitted to. Their initial findings suggest this was an accident but police are asking any potential witnesses or neighbors with security cameras to come forward.The blood drawn was sent into the lab, should the results show alcohol or drugs were in Vasquez system he could face felony DUI related charges.Those results can take up to two weeks.