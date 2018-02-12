ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disneyland ticket prices climb over weekend

The happiest place on Earth will cost you a bit more for your next visit.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, California --
The happiest place on Earth will cost you a bit more for your next visit.

Prices for Disneyland tickets are going up slightly. Starting Sunday, the regular price of admission is $117, which is a $7 increase.

A single-day ticket during peak periods climbs to $135 - up from $124. Tickets on value days stay at $97.

Ticket prices at Walt Disney World in Orlando also went up.

Other changes to the flexible pricing program will come later in the year.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
