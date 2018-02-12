Disneyland ticket prices climb over weekend

The happiest place on Earth will cost you a bit more for your next visit.Prices for Disneyland tickets are going up slightly. Starting Sunday, the regular price of admission is $117, which is a $7 increase.A single-day ticket during peak periods climbs to $135 - up from $124. Tickets on value days stay at $97.Ticket prices at Walt Disney World in Orlando also went up.Other changes to the flexible pricing program will come later in the year.