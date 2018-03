Man discovered dead in his home, years after his death

The body of a man was discovered in his Virginia home, years after his death.A nephew of the man called a neighbor and asked them to check on his uncle.When the neighbor checked the home he smelled a strong odor coming from inside the house and called police.Police say they found the man's body inside and that he had been dead for several years.Neighbors told WTKR , they thought the man, who was in his 60's, had been sent to a nursing home or moved away with family, but instead he was in the home the whole time.One neighbor said, "He was very secluded. He didn't want to be bothered with a bunch of people."Police believe there was no foul play involving the man's death.