Man discovered dead in his home, years after his death

EMBED </>More Videos

Man found dead in home after several years (KTRK)

NEWPORT NEWS, Virgina --
The body of a man was discovered in his Virginia home, years after his death.

A nephew of the man called a neighbor and asked them to check on his uncle.

When the neighbor checked the home he smelled a strong odor coming from inside the house and called police.

Police say they found the man's body inside and that he had been dead for several years.

Neighbors told WTKR, they thought the man, who was in his 60's, had been sent to a nursing home or moved away with family, but instead he was in the home the whole time.

One neighbor said, "He was very secluded. He didn't want to be bothered with a bunch of people."

Police believe there was no foul play involving the man's death.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worlddead bodybody foundConnecticut
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video