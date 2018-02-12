ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Walmart giving away free tickets to 'Black Panther' advanced screening in Houston

Walmart is giving away free tickets to an advanced screening of "Black Panther." (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you want to see the highly-anticipated "Black Panther" movie before everybody else, you should head to Walmart this afternoon.

The store at 5405 South Rice Ave. near Westpark is giving away tickets today from 2 - 4 p.m.

Just look for Walmart employees handing out tickets by the "Black Panther" signage in the toy aisle. Each family is allowed up to four tickets.

The tickets are for an advanced screening being hosted by the store on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Regal Edwards Greenway Palace on Weslayan.

"Black Panther" comes out Friday, Feb. 16.

Houston is one of five cities across the country hosting these special screenings.

RELATED: Watch the official trailer for Marvel's 'Black Panther'

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.
