DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) --
Detroit police say they're seeking a gunman after two women were fatally shot and three police officers were wounded during an ongoing standoff.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said in a press briefing Monday morning that two groups of officers were attacked while responding to reports of shots being fired at a home on the city's east side about 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

In the first group, an off-duty officer and two women were wounded. He was shot in the leg and is expected to be released from the hospital today.

The two women died.

That officer also lives in the neighborhood and is the one who called 911. He is related to the victims and the girlfriend of the suspect who has been identified as 49-year-old Lance Smith.

In the second attack on the officers, officials say a second officer was shot in the leg. He was rescued by his partner and has already been released from the hospital.

A third officer will be released from the hospital in a day after suffering more significant injuries that are non - life threatening.

Craig said authorities deployed gas at the suspect, who is believed to be holed up in the area, at least three times and that the last time they heard from him was 2 a.m ET on Monday.

Police said the suspect told them he was "not going down without a fight."

A robot is being used to determine what is happening inside the home now.

It's unclear whether the suspect is alive or dead.

Officials say he has seven guns registered to him and that he does have those weapons legally.

The suspect does not have a criminal history, but a family member reported to police that he may be suffering from mental illness.

Officials say the initial shooting reportedly followed an argument involving at least one of the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
