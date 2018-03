Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Cravens Academy Cubs of Sheldon ISD on Thursday, February 8th.Travis visited Cravens Academy in Northeast Houston's where the Pre-K and Kindergarten students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. He thanks Ms. Johnson and Ms. Spell for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he's grateful for the warm greeting and creative signs made by the students.