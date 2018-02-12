A woman determined to stop people from stealing her mail got back at them with some creepy, crawly revenge.Rosalinda Vizina put 500 live cockroaches in a package and left it outside her door.Vizina is an entomologist, which means she studies insects for a living.Thieves took off with the package, and she now hopes the roaches freaked out the thieves when they finally opened it.Vizina says she was sick and tired of thieves stealing from her and other people in the apartment complex.To prevent theft, experts recommend having your mail delivered directly to the post office, don't send cash and pick up your mail as quickly as possible.