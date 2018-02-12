RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

#Blessed! Local priest gives Pope Francis Houston Astros rosary

EMBED </>More Videos

Pope Francis was presented with a Houston Astros rosary from St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church.

May the Houston Astros have a blessed season!

Father Norbert from Saint Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church in Spring gave Pope Francis some unique gifts, including a Houston Astros rosary, during a trip to Italy.

The church flooded during Hurricane Harvey.

The pope was presented with an ornament depicting the church's flooded sanctuary, a pen made of wood from an altar server's chair taken from the flooded church and the rosary.

The church says you can buy the same Astros rosary at Annunciation Catholic Church next to Minute Maid Park.

RELATED: Houston Astros' player prayer candles selling out
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
religionHouston Astrospope francisHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Aga Khan arrives in Houston for Diamond Jubilee visit
The Aga Khan to visit Houston on Sunday
Petition calls for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham
Timeline: A look back at Rev. Billy Graham's life
Billy Graham's body heads to Washington for rare honor
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video