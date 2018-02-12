Police were on the scene of a deadly accident involving a woman who allegedly ran a red light and hit two other vehicles in southeast Houston.The accident happened at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday on Highway 3 at El Dorado Boulevard.Police say a 32-year-old woman driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe southbound on Highway 3 was speeding and ran the red light at El Dorado. The Hyundai then struck a gray Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck and a white Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound on El Dorado. The Jeep then struck a light pole on the northeast corner of the intersection.The victim was taken to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition.During the crash investigation, police said two suspected drunk drivers drove by and almost hit an officer.They were both arrested.