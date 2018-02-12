TRAFFIC

US-59 San Jacinto River Bridge will be under repair for months, thanks to Harvey

Get ready for long-term closure for emergency repairs of the US-59 bridge over the San Jacinto River.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready for a long-term closure for emergency repairs of the US-59 bridge over the San Jacinto River.

During Hurricane Harvey, the main channel of the San Jacinto River shifted, affecting the foundation of the southbound bridge.

The bridge can still handle regular traffic, but heavy trucks are being detoured to the feeder.

The repair work will force a total closure of the southbound lanes.

It will begin by early March, and is expected to last four to six months.

