Dining and dessert options for Valentine's Day in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you are looking to treat that special someone to a Valentine's day dinner, but you don't want to break the bank, we have found some fun and romantic places to dine out.
At H.S. Green Kitchen in the Galleria area, you can enjoy a four-course dinner with a glass of wine for just $27 per person.
Entrée choices include grilled salmon and New York strip. For dessert, there's a dessert pizza with nutella and berries. Yum!
FM Kitchen and Bar off Shepherd is kicking it up a notch. You and your date can "picnic on the patio" with a three-course menu that includes four splits of champagne for $88 total per couple.
And if you want to turn up the heat with some Latin flavor, head over to Andes Café in the East End.
You can enjoy a three-course menu of Central and South American delicacies with sweet sopapillas for dessert.
At Broken Barrel in The Woodlands, they will be offering a special three-course pre-fixe menu that includes roasted cauliflower soup or seared duck breast, followed by a main course of either mussels with salsa verde and chorizo or gnocchi with confit pork and spicy tomato sauce. For dessert, they have a strawberry shortcake with aged balsamic and cracked black pepper. The dinner, which costs $70 per person, also includes a glass of bubbly for each guest.
Molina's Cantina has a Cupid Combo featuring beef and chicken fajita combo with sides, four Cancun shrimp, one whole grilled quail and one slice of Tres Leches cake for just under $50.
Treebeards is offering up their 9-inch round red velvet layer cake with a pink sugar heart on top for $37. All Treebeards locations will also be selling Valentine's Day inspired cookies for $1.75.
Ooh La La Dessert Boutique has some sweet offers for love birds.
They have a new Valentine's Hostess cupcake that is a chocolate cake filled with homemade marshmallow fluff and glazed in chocolate ganache and pink heart curlicues.
Their mini heart-shaped cookie cakes is a nod to the mall cookie cakes of your childhood.
The ice shortbread cookies is a mix of new and signature designs, from chocolate covered strawberries and luscious lips to heart-eye emojis and I Heart Pizzas.
And if you're looking for a hotel stay for Valentine's Day, Hotel Derek is offering a special package called "Fifty Shades Of."
This includes a bottle of Rose champagne and a box of chocolate-covered strawberries. You and your Valentine can come back to a romantic rose petal turn-down service and enjoy breakfast in bed with a late check-out of 2 p.m.