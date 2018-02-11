WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --Wednesday is Valentine's Day and President Trump is going to be getting a love letter from the mother of a heroin overdose victim.
Sue Kruczek wrote the love letter about her 20-year-old son Nick.
She and other grieving mothers are sending letters like these to the president for Valentine's Day.
They want to flood the president's desk with photos of their children and encourage him to make good on his promise to combat the national opioid epidemic.
