Families touched by opioids sending 'love letters' to Trump for Valentine's Day

Families say they hope these personalized "love letters" will help remind President Trump of his promise to combat opioids. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
Wednesday is Valentine's Day and President Trump is going to be getting a love letter from the mother of a heroin overdose victim.

Sue Kruczek wrote the love letter about her 20-year-old son Nick.

She and other grieving mothers are sending letters like these to the president for Valentine's Day.

They want to flood the president's desk with photos of their children and encourage him to make good on his promise to combat the national opioid epidemic.

RELATED: President Trump calls opioid crisis 'national emergency'
