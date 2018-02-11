Blackout hits Puerto Rico after explosion at main power substation near San Juan

EMBED </>More Videos

Several Puerto Rican municipalities are in the dark after a fire and explosion at a main power substation. (KTRK)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico --
A blackout has hit northern Puerto Rico after an explosion set off a big fire at a main power substation in the U.S. territory.

Officials with the island's Electric Power Authority said late Sunday that several municipalities are without power, including parts of the capital of San Juan. It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Cruz tweeted that no injuries have been reported yet and that firefighters are on the scene.

The blackout comes as more than 400,000 power customers remain in the dark more than five months after Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico's governor recently announced that he plans to privatize the state-owned power company.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
power outageelectricu.s. & worldexplosionfiredisasterhurricane mariapuerto rico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video