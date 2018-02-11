EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3060300" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities identified a Glendale pastor suspected of sexually assaulting a minor at a Covina hotel and released photos in the hope the public can help find him.

A Glendale pastor accused of sexually assaulting a minor at a Covina hotel turned himself in to authorities on Sunday and was later released on bail, officials said.Douglas Rivera, a 40-year-old Baldwin Park resident, was accompanied by his attorney when he surrendered to the Covina Police Department about 11 a.m., a spokesperson for the agency said.He was booked on sexual assault, indecent exposure and burglary charges at the Covina jail as detectives waited to interview him. A police spokesman later said the suspect declined to submit to such an interview, based on the advice of his attorney.Rivera was subsequently released on $100,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's inmate records. He was seen exiting the Covina jail Sunday afternoon and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 14.Rivera, police said, was caught on surveillance footage lurking outside of a hotel room in Covina touching himself and watching two young girls, who police said are between the ages of 10 and 12, alone inside a room. Police said Rivera then forced his way into the room and assaulted one of the girls.Rivera had released a video on Friday in which claimed that he had been "at the wrong place at the wrong time.""I did not do nothing wrong ... Something happened in that hotel, and that's the simple answer," he says in the video.Authorities believe Rivera was with family or staying with his attorney during the time he was on the run.Rivera has maintained his innocence, but authorities said they're concerned for the safety of the community."There is a public safety concern that we have and, obviously, we hope that with his face being out in the public now, people will be aware of him," said Covina PD Sgt. Ray Marquez.