Michelle Myers said she went to bed one night with a blinding headache only to wake up with a foreign accent.The former Texas beauty queen now lives in Arizona, and says she suffers from a rare condition that has changed the way she speaks three times.She's gone from an American English accent to speaking with an Irish, Australian, even British accent,It's called Foreign Accent Syndrome, and Myers says it's a very real condition."They send in the psychiatrist at hospital and make sure you're not a loon," Myers said. "Who would do this for attention? I don't know."Doctors say the syndrome is a rare condition that usually accompanies a stroke, neurological damage, or underlying health issue.For Myers, she points to her diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which caused her chronic pain from childhood into adulthood.Her condition causes bruising and painful joints, bone-deep aches and pains, and could also have triggered her British accent."I feel like a different person," Myers said. "The person I am now has been through so much, compared to the person here."Myers said in spite of people who seek to discredit or question her story, she lives a good life surrounded by her seven children.