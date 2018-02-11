BUZZWORTHY

Former Texas beauty queen with rare disease wakes with British accent

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Myers said all people hear when she speaks is "Mary Poppins" after a rare condition changed the way she speaks. (KTRK)

BUCKEYE, Arizona --
Michelle Myers said she went to bed one night with a blinding headache only to wake up with a foreign accent.

The former Texas beauty queen now lives in Arizona, and says she suffers from a rare condition that has changed the way she speaks three times.

She's gone from an American English accent to speaking with an Irish, Australian, even British accent, KNXV-TV reports.

It's called Foreign Accent Syndrome, and Myers says it's a very real condition.

"They send in the psychiatrist at hospital and make sure you're not a loon," Myers said. "Who would do this for attention? I don't know."

Doctors say the syndrome is a rare condition that usually accompanies a stroke, neurological damage, or underlying health issue.

For Myers, she points to her diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which caused her chronic pain from childhood into adulthood.

Her condition causes bruising and painful joints, bone-deep aches and pains, and could also have triggered her British accent.

"I feel like a different person," Myers said. "The person I am now has been through so much, compared to the person here."

Myers said in spite of people who seek to discredit or question her story, she lives a good life surrounded by her seven children.

Medical mystery: Woman comes out of surgery with different accent
EMBED More News Videos

Woman comes out of surgery with different accent, Marla Carter reports.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldmental healthArizona
BUZZWORTHY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Iconic Flintstones house in N. California gets facelift
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
More buzzworthy
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor 2nd chance
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video