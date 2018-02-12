Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is hoping for an NFL comeback.He was in Texas this weekend signing autographs and selling his line of t-shirts and hoodies with his comeback logo.Manziel sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC News' TJ Holmes to talk about what went right in his career and lessons learned."I was self-medicating with alcohol, that's what I thought would make me happy and get out of that depression to a point where I felt like I had some sense of happiness," Manziel said. "At the end of the day, when I would wake up the next day after a night like that going on a trip like that, and you wake up the next day and that is all gone, that liquid courage or that liquid like sense of euphoria that is over you, is all gone. You are left staring at the ceiling by yourself and in that depression and back in that hole, that dark hole of sitting in a room by yourself, super depressed, thinking about all the mistakes you made in your life, what did that get me? Where did that get me except out of the NFL? Where did that get me? Disgraced?"