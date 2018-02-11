Family sues San Antonio funeral home after daughter's body disappears

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Antonio couple is suing a funeral home after their daughter's body disappeared from her casket. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
A jury is set to decide this week whether a family should be awarded over $1 million in damages after their daughter's body vanished from her casket following her memorial service.

The family of Julie Mott is suing Mission Park Funeral Homes in San Antonio after her body was taken straight out of the casket in 2015, according to KSAT-TV.

On Friday, testimony ended in the two-week civil trial, where jury members heard from Mott's grieving parents.

An open casket was presented in the courtroom, identical to the one Mott was placed in during the memorial service.

The Motts are suing the funeral home for negligence and gross negligence, alleging their processes and policies contributed to the disappearance of Julie's body.

The family had planned on cremating their daughter after the memorial service, a fact that allegedly distressed her former boyfriend, Bill Wilburn.

Wilburn was initially accused of taking Julie's body by the Motts, but he was never charged after facing extensive questioning by police.

The funeral home was defended by mortuary science professor Felix Gonazalez in court, who testified Mission Park operated their home in accordance with state directives.

The jury will begin deliberating the case following closing arguments set for Tuesday morning.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing womandead bodyfuneraltexas newsSan Antonio
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video