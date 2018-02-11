MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota --A family in Minneapolis says their father was targeted by ICE after speaking up for immigrants' rights.
Luis Candela, who is an undocumented immigrant, was arrested last month.
Luis' family says he was on the right track in life, an active father and talented chef. He got in trouble a decade ago for a robbery, serving seven months - a case that's been closed.
He came to the U.S. from Mexico.
"My parents came here for job opportunities, for security and being here we can bring our families and have a better future for our children," said Luis' daughter, Cindy.
Last month, Luis left his home and was heading to work, when ICE agents took him in for his undocumented status, WCCO reported.
"It feels kind of sad, just very sad, he's kinda like the head of the family, let's say, he brings in everything," Cindy said.
Luis' wife, Sandra, and her attorney said his arrest was because she was featured in a newspaper article.
"My dad was the 15th arrest, because of us raising our voice," Cindy said.
"We're always concerned when even the possibility is raised that people have been targeted. You want to have enforcement but you don't want to have unfair enforcement," Sen. Amy Klobuchar told WCCO.
Klobuchar also said she doesn't know the ins and outs of this case but spoke in general terms.
"So there have been some cases around the state that raise concern. I think it's more reason than ever that we must get the Dreamer legislation through next week. It won't solve all of these problems but it will at least be a strong support for people who came over here through no fault of their own," she said.
On Monday, the family will find out if Luis can be released on bond.