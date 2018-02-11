Authorities are awaiting test results to see if a 14-year-old girl contracted HIV after she alleges she was sexually assaulted by three boys several times at school.The teen admitted toshe had consensual sex once while at Miami Carol City Senior High School, but claims she became a victim during several non-consensual incidents.In each of these alleged incidents, the teen said she felt she was pressured into the act and told the boys she was uncomfortable."He was holding onto my sweater really tight and I was trying to leave to get back to class, and he kind of just pulled me into the restroom," the teenage girl said.After the incident, the girl said she broke down and told a teacher what happened.The teen's mom said she was frightened by her daughter's allegations.Even scarier, a relative of one of the suspects came forward and told police he is HIV positive, a claim since taken back by the boy's family."She also told me that this kid was sexually active around 12, 13 years old, so there could be more girls out there that don't know they are infected," the girl's mother said.Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they are investigating the incidents, and suspended the three students accused by the girl. Two of the boys have since returned to class.The Florida State Attorney's Office and the Department of Children and Families are also investigating.The alleged assault victim was put on medication to try and prevent an HIV infection.