Police investigate body found in Brays Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are on the scene of an apparent body found in Brays Bayou Sunday afternoon.

The Houston Police department says their dive team recovered a body near the 4700 block of Martin Luther King Blvd.

According to reports, HPD received calls about an apparent drowning at the bayou yesterday evening, but the dive team did not find anything.

The Houston Police Department said they sent dive teams back out today, and they were able to discover a body in the bayou.
