Say I love you with a Whataburger Valentine's Day card

Whether your loved one is your honey butter biscuit or the mushroom to your Swiss, Whataburger is now offering Valentine's Day cards.
You can score the card of a life time by just downloading the Whataburger Valentine's Day cards straight from their site.
The fast food chain is offering six downloadable cards featuring some of their most popular items.
Each card has a catchy saying like, 'You melt my heart' with a picture of a patty melt or, 'You wear the ring. The fries are just my side' with a picture of an onion ring.
The cards are free, and seem to be the perfect gift for any chicken lover.
