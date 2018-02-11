Baby monitor captures thief burglarizing home

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida homeowner witnessed a terrible scene in his baby monitor. A man breaking into his family home. (KTRK)

FLORIDA (KTRK) --
A Florida homeowner witnessed a terrible scene in his baby monitor. A man breaking into his family home.

Luckily, no one was there at the time, but the homeowner says he doesn't feel any less violated.

Guillermo Gonzalo says he kept getting alerts from his nanny camera.

"I'm receiving a notification that someone's in my house," Gonzalo said.

Suddenly, the dad sees a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt prying open the window and climbing inside his home.

As the dad's watching the burglary unfold, he's calling 911.

Gonzalo thinks the burglar cut the screen and tried going through the back before breaking into his daughter's window.

"Someone had removed the screen, must've put two screwdrivers or at least a crowbar, and jammed it in behind here where there's two notches," Gonzalo said.

He says the creeper first rummaged through the toddler's changing station, then went into his wife's closet.

"And came immediately for her jewelry box," said Gonzalo.

After stealing purses and cell phones, Gonzalo said the thief closed up his daughters window before splitting.

"You feel powerless. And you're the provider of the house, you're the father, the husband. You've got to make sure people are protected. And this is supposed to be your fortress and you can't do anything about it," Gonzalo said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
burglaryvideo camerau.s. & worldcaught on cameraFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video