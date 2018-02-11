Parking meters will fund homeless outreach programs

LOS ANGELES, California --A new program benefiting the homeless kicks off Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.
The first of six homeless donation meters will open up in Grand Park. City Councilman Jose Huizar and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis are expected to be on hand for the afternoon unveiling.
Money from the meters will be donated to homeless outreach programs that offer help with mental health, medical and housing to homeless individuals.
The meter donation program is part of the Real Change Movement. The specially designed meters have been around Pasadena for some time.
The Flintridge Center, which coordinates the Real Change Movement, says the meters raise awareness about homeless issues, as well as give people the opportunity to donate their spare change confidently to organizations that directly house community members experiencing homelessness.
Find a donation meter near you, using this map from the Real Change Movement: