1 dead after truck crashes into tow truck driver in Humble

By
Humble, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say one person is dead after they drove their truck into the back of a tow truck.

The fatal accident happened on U.S. 59 and 1st Street in Humble.

According to reports, a tow truck driver was blocking traffic with Humble Police Department on the freeway when a pickup truck slammed into the back of his tow truck.

The Humble Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire from the driver's vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck was found dead on the scene.

Police say the tow truck driver and his wife were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
