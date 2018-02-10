Fantasy Plaza wins restraining order against city of Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3055505" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police say a teenager was allegedly rescued from the Fantasy Plaza Cabaret on the North Freeway.

The Fantasy Plaza on the North Freeway was called a "common nuisance" when the city asked for a temporary injunction to shut it down Monday.A judge granted that request for a lengthy list of alleged violations.Now, a federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the city of Houston. The order says the city isn't treating Fantasy Plaza fairly when compared to similar businesses.Sixteen similar clubs are exempt from certain ordinances due to a 2013 deal with the city. Instead of following the city's rules, the clubs make donations to a Houston Police Department fund, something the Fantasy Plaza equates to bribery.There was a long list of complaints that got the Fantasy Plaza shut down.Houston police say they rescued a 16-year-old girl working at the club -- along with several other violations.The legal battle is far from over. They want a permanent order against the city and they've also sued for lost income.The city said in a statement it has no comment on the pending litigation.