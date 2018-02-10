Fantasy Plaza wins restraining order against city of Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Fantasy Plaza wins restraining order against city of Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Fantasy Plaza on the North Freeway was called a "common nuisance" when the city asked for a temporary injunction to shut it down Monday.

A judge granted that request for a lengthy list of alleged violations.

Now, a federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the city of Houston. The order says the city isn't treating Fantasy Plaza fairly when compared to similar businesses.

Sixteen similar clubs are exempt from certain ordinances due to a 2013 deal with the city. Instead of following the city's rules, the clubs make donations to a Houston Police Department fund, something the Fantasy Plaza equates to bribery.

There was a long list of complaints that got the Fantasy Plaza shut down.

Houston police say they rescued a 16-year-old girl working at the club -- along with several other violations.

RELATED: Vice officers allegedly rescue teen girl from Houston strip club
EMBED More News Videos

Houston police say a teenager was allegedly rescued from the Fantasy Plaza Cabaret on the North Freeway.



The legal battle is far from over. They want a permanent order against the city and they've also sued for lost income.

The city said in a statement it has no comment on the pending litigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prostitutionlawsuitchildrenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Show More
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More News
Top Video
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
More Video