From becoming a new father to receiving the key to Missouri City, this has been a week to remember for rapper Travis Scott.Scott, a graduate of Elkins High School, was presented the key to Missouri City on Saturday by Mayor Allen Owen."This is better than any award show I've ever been to," he told the crowd.The presentation was part of the annual Black History Month Celebration of Culture and Music.On Tuesday, Scott and Kylie Jenner announced the birth of their daughter Stormi He has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, with a recent nomination for his feature on SZA's "Love Galore."