MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --From becoming a new father to receiving the key to Missouri City, this has been a week to remember for rapper Travis Scott.
Scott, a graduate of Elkins High School, was presented the key to Missouri City on Saturday by Mayor Allen Owen.
"This is better than any award show I've ever been to," he told the crowd.
The presentation was part of the annual Black History Month Celebration of Culture and Music.
Feb 10, 2018 is forever @trvisXX Day in #MCTX pic.twitter.com/jkI86z1Bgz— Missouri City, TX (@MissouriCityTX) February 11, 2018
2.10.18 4 EVER— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 11, 2018
Ps. -Me when when the camera on
-Guy in the blue is me always pic.twitter.com/Lq7XLhbdhq
On Tuesday, Scott and Kylie Jenner announced the birth of their daughter Stormi.
He has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, with a recent nomination for his feature on SZA's "Love Galore."
RELATED: Travis Scott says Houston needs monument to celebrate artists like him and Beyonce