Brandan Wright to Rockets after reaching Grizzlies buyout deal, ESPN reports

Brandan Wright to Rockets after reaching Grizzlies buyout deal. (KTRK)

Chris Haynes and Tim MacMahon
HOUSTON, Texas --
Brandan Wright will sign with the Houston Rockets after the coveted big man reached a buyout agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN.

Wright, 30, was in the final year of a three-year, $18 million deal with the Grizzlies.

Wright will become another lob target for Rockets duo James Harden and Chris Paul, providing depth behind starting center Clint Capela along with Nene and Tarik Black. His ability to finish above the rim fits well with a Houston team that features two of the NBA's premier playmakers.

Wright fell out of the Memphis rotation after being sidelined for close to a month by a groin injury, as the Grizzlies began to focus on developing young talent. He has a clean bill of health as he prepares to head to Houston.

A 6-foot-10 shot-blocker, Wright is averaging 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 27 games this season for Memphis.

The Rockets won 130-104 over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night to improve to 41-13, a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors for the NBA's best record.

