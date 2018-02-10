SPORTS
Joe Johnson commits to signing with Rockets

Adrian Wojnarowski
HOUSTON, Texas --
Joe Johnson has committed to signing with the Houston Rockets after his contract buyout from the Sacramento Kings was completed Saturday, league sources told ESPN.

Johnson, 36, is expected to clear waivers on Monday afternoon and will be eligible to sign immediately thereafter.

The Kings acquired the guard from the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team deal prior to the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

Johnson is the second player to commit to signing with the Rockets out of the buyout market. Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandan Wright will sign with the Rockets upon clearing waivers, league sources told ESPN's Chris Haynes.

And, along with Gerald Green, the Rockets will now have acquired three veteran contributors without surrendering any assets. Green, who is averaging 13.9 points per game for the Rockets, was unemployed for more than two months this season.

The Rockets on Friday re-signed guard Bobby Brownfor the rest of the season but will now waive him to clear a roster spot for Johnson, league sources told ESPN.

Johnson had played a minor role off the bench for the Jazz this season, averaging 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds. According to ESPN Stats & Information, he is 39 3-pointers shy of becoming the ninth player in NBA history with 2,000.

He has earned $214 million in his career -- fourth most among active players, behind Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.

